L.A. County firefighter killed after battling house fire honored in San Clemente candlelight vigil

Friends, family and loved ones gathered in grief Monday evening to honor Los Angeles County firefighter Jonathan Flagler, who died while battling a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes last week.

A candlelight vigil was held in San Clemente in memory of Flagler, who died last Thursday after being overcome by smoke and flames inside the home.

The 47-year-old resident of San Clemente was among the crew members from Fire Station 83 who responded to the blaze around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road.

The blaze had likely started in the attic of the home but what caused the fire is still under investigation, Interim Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said last week.

Once firefighters entered the structure, it became more engulfed and one crew member was overcome, Marrone said.

Flagler was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, where he died. He is survived by his wife, Jenny Johnson Flagler, and the couple’s two sons, aged 15 and 13.

The union for county firefighters posted a tribute to Flagler, saying he was “known for his dedication and commitment to the profession.”

“This incident is a sobering reminder of the real dangers our members face each and every day as we fight to keep our communities safe,” Los Angeles County Firefighters IAFF Local 1014 wrote on Facebook.