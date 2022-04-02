Dozens of Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a large commercial building fire in El Monte Saturday morning.

The fire broke out just before 10:40 a.m. at a building located at 4601 Arden Dr.

Multiple engine companies responded to the scene as flames were visible and smoke billowed from the single-story commercial building.

By 11:45 a.m., the fire had grown to a third-alarm fire and firefighters began to switch to “defensive mode,” County Fire said in a tweet.

As of noon Saturday, no injuries were reported.

