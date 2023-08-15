A crew with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was involved in a traffic collision Tuesday in Santa Clarita.

According to county fire officials, the crew had been dispatched to Whites Canyon Road and Nadal Street at around 1:23 p.m. on reports of an earlier collision.

Video posted to the Citizen App showed that the county fire engine appears to have jumped the curb and crashed into a brick wall in front of a residence. Significant damage can be seen to the front of the firetruck, with dents in the grill as well as the front windows knocked out of the vehicle. The fence sustained heavy damage as well, with bricks strewn across the front of the property.

A crew with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was involved in a crash on Aug. 15, 2023. (Citizen App)

Details are limited and it is unclear what led to the crash and if another vehicle was involved.

Authorities said at around 1:45 p.m., one victim was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. No information was provided on the victim’s gender or age or whether the person was a firefighter.