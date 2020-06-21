L.A. County gas prices rising ahead of new California gas tax that takes effect July 1

Gas prices in Southern California have been rising in recent weeks, with the average for the L.A. and Long Beach region at $3.060 on Sunday, according to AAA.

That’s up from $3.052 on Saturday, $3.023 last week, and $2.904 a month ago.

The price hikes come weeks after the average price of gasoline in the U.S. dropped to its lowest in four years.

Now, in California, prices are set to jump even higher with a new gas tax set to take effect on July 1. But some lawmakers are calling for a freeze in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 21, 2020.