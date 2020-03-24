L.A. County gun stores must close amid coronavirus restrictions: Sheriff

A line at the Martin B. Retting gun store in Culver City extends out the door and around the corner on March 22, 2020. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Tuesday said gun shops are nonessential businesses and if they don’t close their doors, they will be cited and face the loss of their business licenses.

“Gun shops, strip clubs, night clubs are nonessential businesses. We are trying to get them to close their doors,” he said. “If they don’t close their doors, they will be cited,” which could mean the loss of a business license.

“We aren’t going to haul people off to jail,” he added.

The department is informing any gun businesses to shut down immediately. To ensure the message is delivered, deputies will talk to owners at any businesses still in operation.

