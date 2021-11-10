L.A. County hate crimes increased by 20% in 2020

Members of the Thai American community participate in a march against Asian hate crimes in Thai Town in Los Angeles on April 8.(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County saw a 20% increase in reported hate crimes in 2020, an increase attributed mostly to a 53% jump in racial hate crimes.

The majority of hate crimes in L.A. County, 75%, targeted four groups: Black people, members of the LGBTQ community, Jewish people and Latinos, a trend seen in previous years, according to a report released Wednesday by the L.A. County Commission on Human Relations.

An increase of 76% in hate crimes against Asians in 2020 was previously reported by the commission.

Of these groups, only Jewish people saw a decline in reported acts of hate, down 18%.

