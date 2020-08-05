L.A. County health dept. issues ‘legally binding’ ban against gatherings after shooting at Beverly Crest party

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a “legally binding” order banning gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic after a house party in Beverly Crest ended in a deadly shooting Tuesday.

Hours before that incident, aerial video from Sky5 showed a mansion on Mulholland Drive packed with people.

LAPD said officers responded to the scene about 6:30 p.m. Monday after receiving disturbance calls. They cited and impounded vehicles blocking the roadway but did not stop the party, Lt. Chris Ramirez said. The music was not that loud, everyone was compliant and the gathering was on a private residence, according to LAPD.

At around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said they returned to the scene after at least one person opened fire and killed a woman and injured others. Authorities have not identified the victims nor announced an arrest. But social media posts identified the person who died as Brandi Parham.

In a statement Wednesday, the Department of Public Health said violating the health officer order that prohibits parties and other gatherings is “a crime punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.”

The agency said it’s working with law enforcement and city officials, residents and businesses to ensure locals are aware of the order.

Gatherings had already been banned in L.A. County before the party in Beverly Crest. But LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein told KTLA his department has been following the city of L.A.’s order, which says the ban on gatherings “does not apply to gatherings within a single household or living unit.”

A neighbor told KTLA it’s not the first time the owner of the Beverly Crest residence has had a party on the property during the pandemic.

“I think it’s wrong because we’re doing everything that we can to stay safe, to social distance. We don’t go out anywhere,” the neighbor told KTLA.