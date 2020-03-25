L.A. County COVID-19 death toll at 13; officials now excluding Lancaster teen’s death as CDC investigates link to virus

Update:

Los Angeles County officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 13.

The county is no longer counting the passing of a Lancaster teen as a coronavirus death as the CDC investigates the case.

L.A. County has now confirmed 799 cases of COVID-19.

Previous:

Los Angeles County authorities are holding their daily coronavirus outbreak briefing at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly and county supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis are scheduled to speak, as well as officials with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

Wednesday’s conference follows the news that the death of a Lancaster teen from septic shock has been linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, county officials reported a total of 662 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the region.