L.A. County health officials confirm 3 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 32

A rendering of the 2019-nCoV strain of coronavirus is seen in an image released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, including two cases suspected of being community transmitted, Los Angeles County health officials say.

The new cases bringing the total of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County to 32, including one in Pasadena and four in Long Beach, Barbara Ferrer, of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, reported at a news conference on Thursday.

Two out of the three cases have an “unidentified source of exposure,” which Ferrer said is “more evidence of community transmission.” The third case is a person exposed by a close contact who tested positive for coronavirus after attending a conference in Washington

“People who are identified as positive for COVID-19 are isolated immediately and their close contacts are being quarantined,” Ferrer added.

One of the three new patients is currently hospitalized.

Ferrer said all labs are required to report positive cases of the coronavirus to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for public notification. UCLA will have the capacity to test hospital patients, as well as county public health and commercial labs are available for coronavirus testing. Results usually take 1-2 days, Ferrer said.