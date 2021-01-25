L.A. County to allow outdoor dining after California lifts regional stay-at-home order

Breaking news update:

After Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the regional stay-at-home order, Los Angeles County officials on Monday announced the county will align with the state’s COVID-19 restrictions by the end of the week.

That means outdoor dining will soon resume, as well as other activities permitted under the state’s most-restrictive purple tier in the reopening plan.

“But please don’t take this news to mean that you can return to life of normalcy,” Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis said. “Mass physical distancing and limiting activities are still key to getting out of this pandemic until we can get everybody vaccinated.”

Previous story:

Los Angeles County health officials are holding a coronavirus briefing 2 p.m. Monday, providing the first local updates after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the regional stay-at-home order.

With the order lifted, counties remain under the restrictions outlined by the state’s four-tier system for reopening.

The majority of the state, including L.A. County, is in the most-restrictive purple tier, which means the counties can choose to reopen restaurants for outdoor dining and open personal care businesses for indoor services.

Local elected officials expressed support for reopening the eateries, but it remained unclear whether L.A. County’s health department will proceed in that direction.

“Now that Governor Newsom has lifted the statewide stay-at-home order, the question is what is L.A. County going to do?” Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement.

Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis said she was pleased with the state’s announcement, but cautioned “we cannot let our guard down again.”

L.A. County only recently began to mark improvements, with the the coronavirus test positivity rate and the average number of new cases dropping after an unprecedented rapidly-accelerating surge in infections that overburdened hospitals.

But the county’s seeing a high COVID-19 death rate. About 5,000 of L.A. County’s more than 15,000 coronavirus deaths have come in just the past few weeks.

“While we are seeing some positive data in daily new cases and hospitalizations, we are far from out of the woods,” L.A. County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said in a Saturday statement.

