The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Men’s Central Jail in L.A.’s Chinatown is seen on May 12, 2020. (Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images)

Los Angeles County Public Health officials are investigating a report of a person who reported having a hepatitis A infection while detained at Men’s Central Jail.

They advise anyone who was detained at the jail, located at 441 Bauchet St near downtown L.A., between May 13 and May 28 to get vaccinated against the virus. Anyone who was held at the jail during that time and later develop symptoms of hepatitis A should seek medical care.

Officials are offering vaccines to everyone at the jail who may have been exposed.

Hepatitis A is highly contagious and can spread before someone even feels sick.

The virus causes short-term liver infection and is found in the stool and blood of those who are infected.

It is usually transmitted through eating contaminated food, or through close contact with a person who is infectious. Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine or yellow eyes/skin, officials explained.

While there is no specific therapy for hepatitis A, vaccination is the best way to prevent it, officials stressed.

Starting Saturday, the agency is offering hepatitis A vaccinations for free to anyone who was in the jail during the aforementioned dates at the following locations:

Market Street Center, 22900 Market St. Santa Clarita, CA 91321, available after June 11 on Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oregon Park, 4021 E. 1st St. Los Angeles, CA 90063 Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ted Watkins Memorial Park, 1335 E. 103rd St. Los Angeles, Ca 90002 Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Individuals can also get vaccinated at public health walk-in clinics. Click here for locations and hours.

Anyone with questions about hepatitis A or how to get a vaccine, can call public health at 213- 288-8251 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.