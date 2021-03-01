L.A. County health officials provide latest on COVID-19 as more essentials workers now eligible for vaccine

Health officials are providing an update to the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles County as more essential workers, including teachers, are now eligible to receive the first dose of a vaccine.

Starting Monday, L.A. County opened up vaccine eligibility for teachers, education and childcare employees, grocery workers, restaurant staff, agriculture workers, emergency services and law enforcement personnel.

The rate as to how soon the new essential workers added to the eligibility list will be vaccinated remains to be seen as the supply for shots remains limited countywide.

Officials reported 107 new COVID-19 cases and 1,064 additional cases in L.A. County on Sunday. The most recent numbers are expected to be released during Monday’s Los Angeles County COVID-19 press conference.

