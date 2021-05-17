L.A. County health officials provide pandemic update after state says Californians must keep wearing masks indoors

Public health officials are giving an update on Los Angeles County’s response to the pandemic at 1 p.m. Monday, and they’re expected to highlight the need for residents to keep wearing masks indoors.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its federal guidance last week to say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most indoor spaces.

But earlier Monday morning, state officials said California’s own rules requiring masks for all indoors will stay in place until June 15, at which point the state will align with CDC guidance.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, head of the state’s health and human services agency, said the delay in adopting the federal rules “will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus on delivering vaccines particularly to underserved communities and those that were hard hit throughout this pandemic.”

L.A. County public health officials have previously indicated they would follow the state’s guidance on masking, though they had yet to comment on Monday morning’s announcement before their own press briefing.

While fully vaccinated people must mask up in businesses and crowded indoor spaces in L.A. County, they can go maskless indoors in private settings where they’re around other fully vaccinated people, or when they’re outside in uncrowded areas.

While more than half of those eligible in L.A. County are vaccinated, officials are still concerned about the spread of variants of concern in the region, with the unvaccinated being particularly at risk.

The UK and California variants remained the two most common last week, with the UK variant overtaking the homegrown one as the most dominant in the region. Additionally, the county’s lab detected the largest number of Brazilian variant cases of any week yet, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#California will keep our existing guidance around masks in place until June 15th. To learn more: https://t.co/U11vK8yrEK pic.twitter.com/lwIVoVtOe9 — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) May 17, 2021