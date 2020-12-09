L.A. County health officials provide updates amid coronavirus surge

Los Angeles County officials are set to hold a coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday as the county continues to grapple with an alarming surge in virus transmission and hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, the five-day average of new cases in L.A. County was 8,993 — nearly double the figure the county saw the day after Thanksgiving that triggered a local stay-at-home order, according to L.A. County Department of Public Health.

There were 3,113 people hospitalized for the respiratory illness throughout the county Tuesday — the most since the pandemic began and the first time the county reported more than 3,000 hospitalizations.

The county reported another 64 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the region’s overall fatality count to 8,000.

The county’s latest tally mirrors trends seen statewide.

The state on Tuesday shattered single-day records of coronavirus cases and deaths — 35,400 new infections, and 219 fatalities.

The latest figures mean an average of 135 Californians have died each day over the last week and nearly 25,000 people in the state tested positive for the virus daily, a figure more than twice as bad as the peak during the summer surge.

In a Monday news conference, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the “daily case numbers are unlike anything we have ever seen,” urging residents to get back to strict COVID-19 precautions and take the stay-at-home order that went into effect on Sunday night extremely serious.

Under the new rules, private gatherings of any size are prohibited and people must wear a mask anytime they go outside.

“The most important action we can take is to stop the surge by staying at home as much as possible,” Ferrer said Monday. “Please, as we watch these numbers go up to levels we have never seen in L.A. County, I do ask everyone to make it their mission to do their part to prevent further transmission of the virus.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.