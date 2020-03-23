L.A. County officials provide updates on the local coronavirus response and the latest number of cases

Los Angeles county and city officials on Monday are expected to provide an update on the latest efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and strengthen local testing capabilities.

There were 409 COVID-19 cases and five deaths in Los Angeles County as of Sunday.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health had confirmed 132 coronavirus cases over the weekend, including three deaths that involved people over the age of 60 with underlying health issues.

The city of L.A. is expected to announce new contracts Monday that will create a significant increase in testing for the coronavirus.

The city recently set up an online portal where high-risk residents can sign up to get tested for COVID-19.

A Navy hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, is on its way to the Port of Los Angeles. The ship will provide another 1,000 much-needed hospital beds as hospitals brace for a flood of patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This step will save lives,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

The Los Angeles Unified School District on Monday announced that students and teachers will remain out of their classrooms until at least May 1. The initial closure, which began on March 16, was expected to only last two weeks.

Coronavirus had killed at least 27 people and infected 1,733 across the state as of Sunday, according to the California Department of Public Health. Most of the COVID-19 patients in the state are between the ages of 18 to 49 years old.

The Navy hospital ship the USNS Mercy will be coming to the @PortofLA.



Right now we have less than 200 available ICU beds countywide. The Mercy will add 1000 much-needed hospital beds to our healthcare system during this outbreak. #COVID19 #USNSMercy #SaferAtHome pic.twitter.com/zxXdmXU5Ok — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) March 23, 2020