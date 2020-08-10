L.A. County health officials report another 1,789 coronavirus cases, many among younger people

Los Angeles County public health officials on Sunday reported 1,789 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 related deaths but said the numbers still did not include a pending backlog of lab reports that could cause a spike in new cases.

Young residents continue to account for an outsize share of the new cases, officials said. Of the infections recorded Sunday, 35% were among residents 30 to 49, and 69% were among residents under 50, the Department of Public Health said in a news release.

Hospitalizations continued to trend downward, with a total of 1,514 confirmed coronavirus patients as of Saturday, compared with 2,017 patients two weeks before.

“As we begin to see the curve flattening again, I want to urge everyone to remain cautious and attentive to the reality of COVID-19; it is not going away any time soon,” Barbara Ferrer, the county health director, said in a statement. “If we return to life as we knew it before the pandemic hit, we will see cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase once again.”

Read the full story at LATimes.com.