L.A. County health officials to give update on COVID-19 after reporting dozens more deaths over weekend

Los Angeles County health officials are expected to give an update on the COVID-19 outbreak Monday as more businesses reopen during a time of civil unrest for much of the region.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the county reported another 1,379 cases and another 25 deaths — bringing the total number of infections to 54,996 with a death toll of 2,362. While the pandemic remains within the local population, more cases and deaths being reported daily, the city of L.A. and some surrounding areas have seen protests drawing thousands.

According to the state’s reopening plan, no area is yet eligible to host events like concerts and sporting games that draw thousands of attendees. Still, huge crowds have joined daily demonstrations against police brutality for nearly a week now, some people wearing masks and some not.

Hasani Sinclair, a 38-year-old high school teacher, told the Los Angeles Times he regularly wore a mask and followed guidelines from health officials. But he felt compelled to protest.

“I cannot in good conscience let this moment pass me by,” he told the Times, saying police brutality “has been a silent cause of death for years and years and years” for black men like himself.

Amid the reopening of businesses, parks and beaches, leading health experts have already started to predict a higher number of deaths. The University of Washington, frequently cited by the White House, projected on May 29 that 12,591 people in California will die from COVID-19 by Aug. 4.

On May 26, the researchers predicted 7,558 deaths by that time. They explained the increased number of projected deaths in a statement: “Mobility patterns have been drifting upward in California, a factor in the state’s higher projected cumulative COVID-19 deaths.”

In L.A. County, some local officials have expressed concerns over a lack of social distancing during protests, potentially leading to further spread of COVID-19.

“We could be back to square one in three weeks,” L.A. County Supervisors Kathryn Barger told KTLA on Sunday as crowds gathered along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica.

