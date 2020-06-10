L.A. County health officials to hold COVID-19 briefing

Los Angeles County health officials were expected to provide an update on the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The briefing comes as Los Angeles was one of nine counties placed on a watch list by California health officials concerned about their ability to contain COVID-19 spread amid reopening plans.

L.A. County health officials were yet to decide whether the region could join other parts of the state in Phase 3 for reopening gyms, bars, movie theaters, zoos and museums on Friday.

The county’s metrics tracker shows it’s falling short on the number of coronavirus tests being conducted, likely due to closures of many screening sites last week amid mass protests.

In late May, the county won approval to allow dining inside restaurants and to reopen “higher-risk” businesses such as hair salons and barbershops, after more retail stores and houses of worship were allowed to reopen as well.

L.A. County remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in California, with nearly 66,000 positive cases and more than 2,700 deaths as of Tuesday.

Health officials reminded the public that it can take up to 14 days from the time of exposure for a person to test positive for COVID-19. They urged those who have been in large gatherings to self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their symptoms and then get tested.

Anyone can get tested for free at the city and county run testing sites. For a list of locations and to make an appointment, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

