Breaking news update, 12:55 p.m.: There are no an additional 50 cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, bringing the total to 144, officials announced Tuesday.

Breaking news update, 12:50 p.m.: Los Angeles County is enacting a temporary moratorium on commercial and residential evictions to protect residents and business owners alike from the fallout of the coronavirus crisis, officials announced Tuesday.

The measure comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar protections statewide.

The moratorium will be in effect retroactively from March 4 through May 31.

Los Angeles County health officials on Tuesday afternoon will provide an update on the coronavirus.

On Monday, officials announced 25 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the county to 94.

Two of the 25 patients have been hospitalized, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said Monday. She did not provide their conditions.

The latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Tuesday morning show there are 4,226 diagnosed cases in the U.S., with 75 deaths. L.A. County has reported one fatality.

On Monday, L.A. County officials also announced that all bars, gyms and entertainment venues will be closed, and dine-in restaurants will be prohibited, following a similar call by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also urged higher risk populations, such as those over the age of 65 and anyone with a chronic health condition, to stay home.

