L.A. County health officials warn against drive-in graduation celebrations

As students graduate in Los Angeles County, public health officials are warning against marking the milestone with drive-in celebrations.

“I think it’s unfortunate that this is happening during a pandemic because we are asking that all graduations be virtual only,” Barbara Ferrer, the county public health director, said Saturday during a Facebook Live chat with Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

“Our health officer order prohibits, as does the state’s, any events from happening and even those car drive-in graduations that folks would like to have are considered events. So right now, there can be nothing but a virtual graduation.”

She said that officials hope that delayed graduations might be possible in some form later in the summer.

