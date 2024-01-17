The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is working with Pasadena to crack down on copper thieves who’ve targeted city property.

According to Pasadena Now, there’s been a “surge in copper theft … since November” totaling at least 34 incidents targeting street lights and city stock yards.

Local outlet ColoradoBoulevard.net reports that “the losses have resulted in a total of 25,900 feet of stolen wire – the equivalent of 4.9 miles of copper wire – and damage to 280 city lights.”

Now, the Board of Supervisors is is offering a $10,000 reward to help Pasadena find the culprits.

“I am a strong supporter of local cities’ efforts to combat crime,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a news release. “I introduced this motion to send a clear message to thieves who are vandalizing public property: you will be held accountable. I’m hopeful these reward funds will encourage anyone with information about the thefts and destruction of public property to step forward.”

Anyone with information can call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4501.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrimestoppers.org.