L.A. County hiking trails to reopen Friday, among the first coronavirus closures being lifted

Los Angeles County trails will reopen to hikers this Friday as the county enters its first phase of easing coronavirus restrictions, public health officials announced Wednesday.

Other venues reopening under the revised stay-at-home order include golf courses, outdoor recreation facilities, libraries, museums and cultural centers, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said during a Wednesday news briefing.

But people returning to trails and other public spaces will still have to abide by protocols for infection control, Ferrer said.

“You must adhere to physical distancing, and you must use cloth face coverings when you’re on the trails.”

The trails were not originally part of coronavirus shutdowns, but they were closed March 23 after a crowded, sunny weekend that raised distancing concerns.

Trails around L.A. maintained by other jurisdictions, including the state and city, remain closed.

And when golf courses reopen, retail shops located on the property must remain closed, and restaurants and concession stands will only be able to offer takeout, according to Ferrer.

Beaches will also stay closed, for the time being. Ferrer said officials are working on a plan to begin gradually reopening them “at some point in the very near future.”

But the modified order will also allow florists and some other retailers to reopen for curbside pickup.

Car dealership showrooms can also open their doors to customers again.

“Hopefully, starting in the next week to come, other low-risk, non-essential businesses including manufacturers, offices and other retail stores will be able to slowly reopen, adhering to the distancing and infection control protocols,” Ferrer said. “And this obviously includes occupancy restrictions in order to maintain our ability to slow the spread.”