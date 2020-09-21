L.A. County holds COVID-19 briefing after reporting uptick in cases

Health officials in Los Angeles County on Monday are providing the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic as cases have started to rise again.

The county reported a steady decrease in number of new coronavirus cases through August and September, but last week the case counts were on the rise again. Over the weekend, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the uptick in cases are a cause for concern.

“The recent increases in the number of new cases is of concern because it may reflect increased exposures associated with Labor Day activities,” Ferrer said in a statement Saturday.

Ferrer said the uptick may also be because of testing sites being reopened, and said this week health officials would keep a close eye on the case numbers.

“As we prepare for the fall, we must acknowledge that COVID-19 remains a significant threat. The difference between now and the early months of the pandemic, is that we have a much better idea of how to effectively protect each other from becoming infected,” Ferrer said. “Given the reality that as many as 50% of those infected are able to transmit the virus to others may have no symptoms, taking universal precautions in every interaction with others who are not in your household, is absolutely essential.”

The county recorded another 23 deaths and 991 new cases Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 260,797 cases with 6,353 deaths, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

There were 765 people hospitalized for COVID-19 Sunday— 30% of them in intensive care units.

