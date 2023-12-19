A Los Angeles County hospital is asking for help identifying a patient who was found earlier this week.

The woman is currently at the St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood and has been there since Dec. 15 after she was found near 68th Street and Converse Avenue in the Florence-Graham area.

She does not have any information or belongings to help identify her, hospital staff said.

She is described as a Black woman in her 20s who stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 132 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and has upper and lower metal braces on her teeth.

An unidentified female patient hospitalized at the St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood since Dec. 15, 2023. (St. Francis Medical Center)

“We hope to connect her to her loved ones soon,” hospital staff said.

Anyone who recognizes this woman or has additional information is asked to call St. Francis Medical Center at 310-728-0714.