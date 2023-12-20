An L.A. County hospital is searching for the family of a patient who was found in Bell Gardens last week.

The woman is currently at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood and has been there since Dec. 14.

She was found at John Anson Ford Park located at 8000 Park Lane, hospital staff said.

She is described as a woman in her mid to late 30s. She stands around 5 feet three inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

She speaks both English and Spanish with possibly a Portuguese or Island accent. No personal information or belongings were found to help identify her, officials said.

She was found wearing a blue floral short-sleeve button-down blouse and pink floral Volcom boxer shorts.

An unidentified female patient hospitalized at the St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood since Dec. 14, 2023. (St. Francis Medical Center)

Anyone who recognizes this woman or has additional information is asked to call the St. Francis Medical Center at 310-900-8630. After-hour calls can be directed to 310-900-4610 or 310-900-7850.

“We hope to connect her to her loved ones soon,” hospital staff said.