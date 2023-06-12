Hospital officials at Providence Saint John’s Health Center are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female patient in the intensive care unit.

The woman was found unconscious in an alley near 1701 S. Ocean Front Walk in Santa Monica on June 10 and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The hospital did not release any specifics about her medical condition, but said the patient is “unable to participate in her care.”

The patient is described as a white female, possibly in her 60’s or older, who is approximately 5 feet tall and around 95 pounds.

The unidentified female patient was brought to the hospital on June 10 after she was found unconscious in Santa Monica. (Providence Saint John’s Health Center)

Anyone who may be able to identify the patient is asked to call Providence Saint John’s intensive care unit at 310-829-8745.