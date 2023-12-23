A Los Angeles County hospital is searching for the family of a hit-and-run victim found earlier this week.

On Dec. 21, the woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of San Pedro and 88th Streets in South L.A. at around 6:30 p.m.

She is currently hospitalized at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance where she remains intubated and sedated.

No personal belongings were found on the woman to help identify her, hospital staff said.

She is described as a Hispanic woman around 20 to 30 years old. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 122 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

An unidentified female patient at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance was found on Dec. 21, 2023. (Harbor-UCLA Medical Center)

She has a scar on the right side of her chest, staff said.

Anyone who may recognize her or has information that could identify her is asked to call the hospital at 424-306-6990.