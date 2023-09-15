A John Doe hospitalized for two days is seen in a photo released by Los Angeles General Medical Center on Sept. 15, 2023.

Los Angeles General Medical Center in Boyle Heights is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who has been hospitalized for two days.

The man was found in downtown Los Angeles and has tattoos on his upper extremities, officials with the public hospital said. It is unclear what he is hospitalized for, however.

He is described as being in his 40s, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 174 pounds and has a medium build. He has light brown hair and blue/hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about the man, or how to reach his loved ones, is asked to call Cesar Robles, a clinical social worker, at 323-409-6884.