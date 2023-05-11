Officials at a Los Angeles County Hospital are asking for the public’s help in locating family or friends of a patient who was admitted without any identification.

The approximately 70-year-old patient was brought to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by the Los Angeles Police Department for evaluation on April 27, according to a news release from the hospital.

He is described as white, 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighing around 100 pounds, with blue eyes and white-gray hair and beard. He has a slim build with no visible tattoos.

The patient has told staff that he is British but does not have a driver’s license or any other form of identification.

Anyone with information that may help identify the man or locate his family is asked to contact the hospital at 424-306-6851.