Authorities with the Los Angeles General Medical Center are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male patient.

The approximately 55-year-old man was admitted on May 27 after an unknown incident in the 900 block of North Vignes Street in Los Angeles, not far from the Twin Towers Correctional facility.

The patient is described as being around 6 foot 1 inch tall and weighing about 170 pounds with an average build. He has shaved light brown, dirty blond hair and hazel-colored eyes.

The unidentified man is seen in a photo released by Los Angeles General Medical Center on May 30, 2023.

Anyone with information about this man or who may know his family is asked to contact Cesar Robles, a clinical worker at L.A. General Medical Center’s Department of Social Work at 323-409-6884.