L.A. County investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at 11 nursing homes and other facilities, health chief says

Ambulance emergency medical technicians pick up a patient, whose condition is unknown, from Alameda Care Center on West Alameda Avenue in Burbank on Friday. The center is reporting multiple positive cases of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 among its senior residents. (Raul Roa/Burbank Leader via Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating 11 nursing homes and other facilities for outbreaks of the coronavirus, the agency’s head said Monday.

“Today, there are 11 facilities that have three or more cases of COVID-19,” Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. “And for us, this is the mark of an outbreak at a facility.”

Six of the 44 people in Los Angeles County who have died from the rapidly spreading virus were residents who lived at nursing homes, Ferrer said. In total, infections have surfaced at 25 different institutions, she said.

Of those facilities, 18 are either nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities, Ferrer said.

At a nursing home in Burbank, two residents died from the virus last week — another five residents and 10 employees at the same Alameda Care Center also tested positive. A spokeswoman for the facility said Saturday that three of the infected residents had to be hospitalized.

The wife of one of the two patients who died told KTLA she believes her husband was “cheated.”

“I miss him so much,” said Willa Robinson, whose husband of 55 years, Vernon, died. “I feel he was cheated because he was not given the protection that he needed, and he didn’t have the strength to fight it.”

Across California, 135 people have died from the virus and more than 5,700 in the state have tested positive, health officials said. Cases of COVID-19 have surfaced at nursing homes in other parts of Southern California including in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

In recent days, a resident died at a nursing facility in Yucaipa. At the Rancho Mirage Health and Rehabilitation Center, a resident was hospitalized for the virus days before a vendor there also tested positive.

The Rancho Mirage facility’s 94 residents and 140 employees and vendors have since been tested; health officials said over the weekend they were still awaiting the results.

At the Burbank nursing home where two residents died, all 10 employees who tested positive showed no symptoms of the virus at the time, said the facility’s spokeswoman, Elizabeth Tyler.

Sick staff members working at a nursing home in the Seattle area, which has been linked to more than 30 COVID-19 deaths, contributed to the swift spread of the deadly virus there, according to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The findings in this report suggest that once COVID-19 has been introduced into a long-term care facility, it has the potential to result in high attack rates among residents, staff members, and visitors,” the report states. “In the context of rapidly escalating COVID-19 outbreaks in much of the United States, it is critical that long-term care facilities implement active measures to prevent introduction of COVID-19.

Ferrer said members of the Los Angeles Department of Public Health visit a facility whenever a case of COVID-19 is reported, working with management to ensure infection control protocols are in place, and patients and residents are being quarantined.