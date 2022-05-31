Los Angeles County is buying $750,000 worth of baby formula to be distributed to families amid the shortage that has been plaguing the country.

“I know many parents and caregivers have been worried and anxious due to the shortage of baby formula,” L.A. County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said. “As the County government, it is our responsibility to be the safety net for our residents, and meet the needs of those most vulnerable.”

Parents around the U.S. are being met with empty shelves due to the formula shortage, which only got worse in February when a major baby food manufacturer, Abbott Nutrition, recalled powdered baby formula products manufactured at a Michigan plant.

The recall, which affected the Similac, Alimentum and EleCare brands, was issued after four babies were hospitalized with bacterial infections, and two died after taking powdered baby formula, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall exacerbated already existing baby formula supply issues caused by pandemic-snarled supply chains and shortages of ingredients.

Retailers across the country, including CVS and Walgreens, have been limiting how much baby formula customers can buy at once.

The shortage became so severe, it forced the U.S. military to begin airlifting supplies from Europe in a federal effort dubbed “Operation Fly Formula.”

But there may be an end to the shortage in sight. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf last week said that Abbott Industries formula should be back on the shelves in June and that supplies should be completely back to normal by July.

Still, L.A. County officials hope the baby formula purchase will help some local families in the meantime.

The first baby formula shipment is expected to arrive in L.A. County this week and will be distributed through the Department of Public Health’s Nurse Family Partnership Program, which serves new parents through home visits, Solis said in a news release.

Also, the county’s Department of Children & Family Services is buying $500,000 of formula, some of which was already distributed to families in the child welfare system.

Solis said securing a supply of formula for babies across L.A. County was “ a near impossible task during this shortage.”

“We’ll work with nonprofit agencies, health clinics, and through the County’s food distributions to ensure families and babies most in need receive it,” Solis said. “This work complements that of President Joseph R. Biden’s Administration to get baby formula to families nationwide.”