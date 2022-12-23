The Los Angeles Department of Health issued multiple ocean water use warnings for L.A. County beaches on Friday morning.

The warning advises beachgoers to refrain from swimming or playing in the water due to high bacterial levels, according to a news release.

The affected beaches are:

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

The county health department lifted the ocean water use warning at some other beaches so guests can swim or enjoy water-based activities.

Those areas are:

Topsail Street extension in Venice

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

28th Street Extension in Manhattan Beach