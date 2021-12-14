L.A. County judge upholds assault charges against Tory Lanez in Hollywood shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

A Los Angeles County judge upheld assault charges Tuesday against rapper Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet following a dispute in Hollywood last summer.
Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, seemed to shake his head in disgust several times throughout the 90-minute preliminary hearing, shouting at a detective at one point before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Keith Borjon upheld the assault and weapons possession charges against the 29-year-old.
Both Lanez and his defense attorney, Shawn Holley, declined to comment outside the courtroom.
Prosecutors allege Lanez and a 25-year-old victim, identified in court documents as Megan P. Stallion, got into a dispute while riding in an SUV together in the Hollywood Hills. Lanez is accused of shooting the “WAP” and “Savage” rapper‘s feet.
