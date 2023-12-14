The remains of more than 1,900 people were laid to rest Thursday during a ceremony in Los Angeles County.

A tradition that has spanned more than 125 years, the yearly Ceremony of the Unclaimed Dead honors those who died in the Los Angeles area but whose remains were never claimed by loved ones.

The ceremony is held to offer a respectful and compassionate end to those who died and ensure that no soul is truly forgotten.

Los Angeles County Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn lay flowers at the grave where the remains of 1,900 people were laid to rest during L.A. County annual Ceremony of the Unclaimed Dead on Dec. 14, 2023. (Los Angeles County Department of Health Services)

At the Los Angeles County Crematorium Cemetery in Boyle Heights, local faith leaders led the non-denominational event, laying to rest 1,937 remains into a single communal grave.

The burial is coordinated by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Department of Health Services, the Office of Decedent Affairs and chaplains from Los Angeles General Medical Center.

Decedent Affairs coordinates the cremation and burial of those who died in Los Angeles County jurisdiction, but were never claimed by families. Those who died include members of the unhoused population, or those with no known family members.

A 2020 headstone marks the communal grave where the remains of 1,900 people were laid to rest during L.A. County annual Ceremony of the Unclaimed Dead on Dec. 14, 2023. (Los Angeles County Department of Health Services)

The County holds onto the remains for three years after the person has died to allow adequate time for someone to come forward and claim their cremated remains. Those who were laid to rest on Thursday died in 2020, meaning many lost their lives during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know the desparate impact that COVID-19 had on our most vulnerable communities, including right here, in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles in the southeast areas and other parts of Skid Row and the parts of L.A. County where we know poverty exists,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis. “In the county, the life of every resident, as you know, is very important to us, regardless of who you are, who you were, where they came from, where they lived, who they loved, and how they passed.”

Flowers are laid at the communal grave where the remains of 1,900 people were laid to rest during L.A. County annual Ceremony of the Unclaimed Dead on Dec. 14, 2023. (Los Angeles County Department of Health Services)

County Supervisor Janice Hahn called the annual ceremony, which has been taking place since 1896, an important and meaningful tradition.

“To ensure everyone in Los Angeles County, no matter their means, is laid to rest with respect and dignity, to recognize the lives and mourn the deaths of people who are complete strangers to us, but who are worthy of recognition,” Hahn said. “We know many of them are unhoused. Some were children. Some were immigrants to this country, far from families who loved and miss them. We know that they are in a more peaceful place now.”

Last year’s ceremony saw the burial of 1,600 remains of those who died in 2019.

This year’s event was held in-person and open to the public for the first time since the pandemic. In total, 75 people, comprised of dignitaries, religious leaders, elected officials and media members were on hand for the final send-off.

The ceremony was also broadcast live online, allowing many more the opportunity to take part in one of L.A. County’s most time-honored and important traditions.