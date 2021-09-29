L.A. County leaders request inquests into 3 fatal shootings by deputies, cite lack of trust in sheriff

Protesters raise their fists as they march down Vermont Ave. during a protest calling for justice and in honor of Dijon Kizzee on Sept. 12, 2020, in South Los Angeles. Kizzee was killed by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies in the Westmont area. (Josie Norris / Los Angeles Times)

Citing a lack of trust in Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors has requested inquests into the fatal shootings of three men by sheriff’s deputies last year.

The victims in the shootings are Dana Mitchell “Malik” Young, Jr., a 47-year-old Black man; Dijon Kizzee, a 29-year-old Black man; and Samuel Herrera Jr., a 41-year-old Latino man.

Until last year, the coroner’s office had not performed an inquest in more than three decades.

Amid growing accusations about the sheriff’s department’s lack of transparency, the coroner launched an inquest into the June 2020 fatal shooting by deputies of 18-year-old Andres Guardado.

