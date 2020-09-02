L.A. County libraries now offer laptops for loan, mobile hot-spot kits

Select L.A. County Library locations now allow sidewalk pickup for printed documents and kits with laptops and mobile hot-spot devices.(County of Los Angeles)

With Los Angeles County still largely on lockdown amid the pandemic, the county’s public library system has launched a program to loan laptops and mobile wireless internet service, as well as to provide free printing.

The new services are intended to address technological woes for people who don’t have printers, computers or Wi-Fi access at home.

“The digital divide has far-reaching consequences, especially during this unprecedented time,” library Director Skye Patrick said in a news release. “No connection to the internet means no way for the unemployed to find employment or participate in virtual interviews, no way for isolated older adults to receive telehealth or keep in touch with loved ones, no way for caregivers to access information for homeschooling or support their kids’ digital schooling needs. We see laptop and hotspot loans and printing pickup as two ways the library can help to bridge the digital divide for these communities.”

No printer? No problem! You can now use our wireless printing service and pick up your documents at any of our Sidewalk Service locations. For more information on wireless printing and Sidewalk Service, please visit: https://t.co/VhKC2jvYe9 Photo credit @CountyofLA pic.twitter.com/E5b36sgDcE — LA County Library (@LACountyLibrary) September 2, 2020