All Los Angeles County Libraries will be closed on New Year’s Day, the L.A. County Library system announced Wednesday on X, formally known as Twitter.

While the physical locations will be closed, library patrons are encouraged to visit the L.A. County Library website to download eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music and more.

Other businesses like banks, trash pickup and USPS postal services will also be closed on the first day of the New Year. Financial markets will also be closed.

UPS, FedEx and Amazon delivery services will also be suspended on New Year’s Day. UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical will still be open.