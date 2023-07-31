A Wilmington man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for carrying out an armed robbery spree targeting businesses in the South Bay area. He was also ordered to pay $2,733 in restitution.

According to a United States Department of Justice news release, 20-year-old Stevo Mijanovic robbed six businesses in Wilmington and two other businesses in San Pedro and Torrance, and attempted to rob another business in San Pedro from August 2021 to January 2022. The businesses included restaurants, convenience stores and gas stations and their employees.

“[Mijanovic] committed six armed robberies, one attempted armed robbery, and two robberies in which he brandished what appeared to be a firearm,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “He terrorized victim employees and bystanders at each location, using fear to obtain money from the victim businesses.”

During a robbery in December 2021, Mijanovic pointed a firearm at a pregnant gas station cashier in Wilmington and took $180 from the cash register. He collected $2,733 during his crime spree.

On March 6, Mijanovic pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm to commit a violent crime.