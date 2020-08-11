L.A. County may pay $1.35 million to resolve claims over use of public funds to back Measure H

L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, center, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, are seen celebrating the passage of Measure H in 2017. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A probe by the state’s political watchdog and a civil lawsuit have resulted in a pending settlement that would require Los Angeles County to pay $1.35 million to resolve claims that it failed to properly disclose its use of public funds to support a homeless services tax ballot measure.

The case revolves around the campaign for Measure H, a multimillion-dollar effort approved by voters in 2017 that was sponsored by businesses and labor groups, among others. Measure H received 69.3% of the vote, passing with the required two-thirds’ support by 2.6%, and is projected to produce $355 million annually over a decade.

The Fair Political Practices Commission opened an administrative investigation in March 2017 following a complaint by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn. alleging that the county had conducted an illegal political campaign by running ads with positive messages about the measure.

The L.A. County district attorney’s office decided not to pursue a civil enforcement action and the taxpayers association filed a related lawsuit in July 2018, alleging that the county had failed to disclose taxpayer funds it spent supporting Measure H.

