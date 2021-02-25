L.A. County motor deputy killed in ‘unfortunate accident’ in Lakewood, Sheriff Villanueva says

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department motor deputy was killed in a crash in the Lakewood area on Thursday morning, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

“Today, I am saddened to announce that an @LASDHQ motor deputy was killed in a traffic collision this morning,” Villanueva said in a brief statement posted to Twitter.

The deadly crash occurred near Del Amo Boulevard and Paramount Boulevard around 9 a.m., according to the sheriff.

It appeared to be an “unfortunate accident,” Villanueva said in a follow-up tweet.

Sky5 video over the crash site showed the mangled wreck of the motorcycle at the front-end of a silver sedan in the middle of the intersection. Debris was strewn about the roadway.

The sheriff said in the statement that he couldn’t immediately provide further information about the incident but would do so at a news conference. The briefing is scheduled to begin at noon.

I can confirm this appears to be an unfortunate accident. The accident occurred around 9:00 AM. The @LASDHQ and I will be holding a news conference at @LKDLASD station at 1:00 PM to provide more details. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) February 25, 2021

