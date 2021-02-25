L.A. County moving forward with plans to vaccinate education sector

Forty percent of coronavirus vaccines available for school staff in Los Angeles County will go to the L.A. Unified School District through a new distribution formula designed to help reopen campuses sooner in areas hardest hit by the pandemic and student learning loss.

While that 40% share is comparatively generous, it falls well short of what officials say they would need to reopen elementary classrooms by early April.

Details about the vaccine distribution were provided in a news conference with county officials and by the L.A. County Office of Education as the state prepares to allocate about 10% of available doses to the education sector starting on March 1.

L.A. Unified enrolls about one-third of the county’s public school students in kindergarten through 12th-grade, but student numbers are not all that matter. The district’s share also derives from a formula that accounts for poverty and the prevalence of COVID-19 in the communities it serves, said county education office Supt. Debra Duardo.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.