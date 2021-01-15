L.A. County mulls more closures as fears over COVID-19 variant grows

A nurse wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) including a personal air purifying respirator (PAPR) closes a door to a patients room in a Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Community Hospital on January 6, 2021 in the Willowbrook neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County is in a race against time to vaccinate as many people as possible against the coronavirus before a variant thought to be even more contagious takes hold locally, officials said.

The new strain, first identified in Britain, weighs heavily in the minds of L.A. County public health officials as they weigh potential new health orders aimed at stymying the spread of the disease.

Settings that could be scrutinized further include outdoor gyms, which have been allowed to open at 50% capacity, and indoor malls and retail, which are supposed to be open at only 20% capacity, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday night.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said this week that she, too, is worried about the variant — which, though it has yet to be officially found in L.A. County, has already been identified in San Diego and San Bernardino counties.

