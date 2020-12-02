L.A. County must give just cause for issuing outdoor dining ban, judge says

A judge on Wednesday again declined to lift Los Angeles County’s ban on outdoor dining, but asked officials to provide evidence of the threat of COVID-19 transmission used to justify the measure.

During a hearing, restaurant owners throughout the county provided written declarations outlining hardships associated with the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions laid out by officials.

Declarations were also given by infectious disease experts citing evidence that outdoor dining does not cause the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The California Restaurant Association asked the judge for the county’s public health department to present medical and scientific proof to support the ban, which will be discussed at another hearing set for next week.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2020.