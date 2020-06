After approval from health officials, nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage services began reopening their doors to customers Friday.

All businesses that reopen have to adhere to safety guidelines, like screening for COVID-19 symptoms at the door, having staff and customers wear face coverings and limiting capacity to allow for social distancing.

Ellina Abovian reports from Monterey Park for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 19, 2020.