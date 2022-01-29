L.A. County native Leondra Kruger emerges as contender for U.S. Supreme Court

Leondra Kruger, the daughter of two pediatricians, attended high school in Pasadena and went on to graduate with honors from Harvard College before earning her law degree from Yale University. (Associated Press)

Los Angeles County native and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger’s résumé spans the nation’s top universities, elite law firms and the federal Department of Justice.

And Kruger, 45, could soon add the U.S. Supreme Court to the list, should President Biden select her as the first Black woman to serve on the bench after Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement.

Those familiar with Kruger’s legal accomplishments said she would be a valuable addition to the court while also helping Biden fulfill a campaign promise to make a historic appointment to the bench.

“Justice Kruger has absolutely impeccable credentials,” said Amanda L. Tyler, a professor at UC Berkeley School of Law. “When you put all of that together and just look at the stellar record she has assembled at every turn, that in my mind makes her the leading candidate no matter what the criteria is.”

