L.A. County nears 5,000 COVID-19 deaths, representing half of the state’s total

Six months after California lost its first victim to COVID-19, the state has recorded more than 10,000 deaths — with nearly half occurring in Los Angeles County.

Officials recorded 48 more deaths in the county — bringing the total to 4,869 — and 3,290 new infections Thursday, according to the public health department. L.A. County’s total case count now stands at more than 201,000. The high number of new cases is due in part to a backlog of test results received from one lab.

Officials caution that ongoing technical problems with the state’s electronic system used for gathering test results means that the county’s overall number of positive test cases is likely far higher, though it’s unclear to what extent.

“These metrics as a whole are what we used to guide our decision making,” county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said during a news briefing Thursday. “At the moment I don’t have clear expectations or understanding of what the state is finding in terms of their investigation.”

