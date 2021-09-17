L.A. County needs to see increase in COVID vaccinations or risk ‘cycle of repeated surges,’ health director warns

Sarith Mey, center, a pharmacist graduat intern with Rite Aid, administers a shot to CSUDH student Fritzi Bui, during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by Cal State Dominguez Hills in Carson.(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Los Angeles County is so slow that there’s a risk of a “cycle of repeated surges every few months,” Los Angeles County’s public health director warns.

There was an increase in vaccinations in late July and early August as the effects of the Delta surge became apparent, but that boost in weekly vaccinations has started to fade, according to data from the county Department of Public Health.

“In order to avoid a cycle of repeated surges every few months, we’ll need to see a significant increase in vaccination coverage,” public health director Barbara Ferrer said as she made comments while introducing a forthcoming health order to require proof of vaccination for customers at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges countywide.

In Los Angeles County, 75.7% of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 66.9% of residents of all ages have received at least one shot and 59.3% are fully vaccinated.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

(Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)