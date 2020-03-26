L.A. county officials advise healthcare workers to reuse masks to protect against COVID-19 amid shortage

N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC on Feb. 26, 2020.(Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty Images)

A severe shortage of gear that can protect healthcare workers from COVID-19 has prompted Los Angeles County officials to advise doctors and nurses to reuse face masks and wear gowns and masks that are expired, a desperate attempt to conserve supplies amid the pandemic.

In an urgent alert sent to providers on Wednesday, officials from the L.A. County public health department said COVID-19 infections are rapidly rising in the county and that staff need to implement these measures now, before a massive wave of patients hits.

The county has ordered more protective gear, but its stockpile is currently completely depleted of masks — both surgical masks and the more protective N95 respirators — and is running low on everything else, according to the advisory.

The news has heightened fears among providers.

