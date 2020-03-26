Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 7

L.A. county officials advise healthcare workers to reuse masks to protect against COVID-19 amid shortage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC on Feb. 26, 2020.(Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty Images)

N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC on Feb. 26, 2020.(Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty Images)

A severe shortage of gear that can protect healthcare workers from COVID-19 has prompted Los Angeles County officials to advise doctors and nurses to reuse face masks and wear gowns and masks that are expired, a desperate attempt to conserve supplies amid the pandemic.

In an urgent alert sent to providers on Wednesday, officials from the L.A. County public health department said COVID-19 infections are rapidly rising in the county and that staff need to implement these measures now, before a massive wave of patients hits.

The county has ordered more protective gear, but its stockpile is currently completely depleted of masks — both surgical masks and the more protective N95 respirators — and is running low on everything else, according to the advisory.

The news has heightened fears among providers.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter