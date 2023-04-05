Officials need help identifying “Jane Doe” who has been hospitalized at LAC+USC Medical Center for days. (LAC+USC Medical Center)

LAC+USC Medical Center officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who has been hospitalized for days.

The woman, who has been at the hospital for two days, is described as being 34 years old and 5 feet 5 inches tall with an average build. She has long wavy strawberry blond hair and blue/green eyes.

The woman also has a tattoo of a connected yellow sun and baby blue moon on the lower right abdomen, official said.

Anyone who has information about the woman, or knows how to contact her family members or loved ones is asked to call Yen Sau, a licensed clinical social worker at the hospital, at 323-409-4860.